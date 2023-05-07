Connekkt Media Network signs 270 crore deal with AVS Studios for 3 films

Abhishek Vyas, director and co-founder, AVS Studios, who has previously worked at Netflix and Zee Studios, said the vision of the company is to make big-scale clutter-breaking and language-agnostic cinema. “Taking the vision forward, AVS is committed to producing a slate of tentpole films and web shows over the next 36 months. Vrushabha is just the beginning and we are aggressively ramping on the slate and looking forward to our journey on the Connekkt Media," Vyas said.