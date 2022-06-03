NEW DELHI : Arre, which specialises in audio, text as well as short- and long-form videos, is working on 20 Hindi shows with a focus on women-centric stories. The content creation company founded by former Network18 and TV18 executives B. Sai Kumar, Ajay Chacko and Sanjay Ray Chaudhari has tie ups with Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, VOOT and MX Player for its long format shows.

That apart, it creates content for audio services like Audible and produces short-form content in collaboration with other brands for social media consumption.

Having launched in 2016 as a platform for text, mainly essays, which failed to generate much interest, the company has over the years moved to creating content for streaming platforms. It has created titles like Murder in Agonda for Amazon miniTV, 1962: The War in the Hills for Disney+ Hotstar and PariWar (Hotstar).

The advent of video streaming platforms, both foreign and local, has generated a windfall of opportunities for smaller content creation companies.

While Aditya Birla Group-owned Applause Entertainment leads the pack, other smaller independent content studios like The Viral Fever and Pocket Aces have also created binge-worthy content.

The Viral Fever has backed popular shows like Kota Factory (Netflix) and Panchayat (Amazon Prime) while Pocket Aces created Little Things for Netflix and Adulting for Amazon miniTV.