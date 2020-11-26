Content creators await govt’s OTT regulation

Streaming platform executives and content creators are hopeful that the central government’s recent move to bring digital news and over-the-top (OTT) services under the ambit of the information and broadcasting ministry will not lead to censorship of creative expression. The industry experts expressed their views at Fast Track Digital, a knowledge series organized by Ficci.

Earlier this month, in a gazette notification signed by the President, digital audio-visual content, including films and web shows on OTT platforms, as well as online news and current affairs platforms, were brought under I&B ministry’s purview.

“A lot of people are assuming this will mean regulation by the ministry, but the I&B ministry has always made public statements on how it believes in self-regulation by platforms. It has been supportive of diversity of content unless it borders on pornography," said Tarun Katial, chief executive, ZEE5, during the session on Digital Content Regulation: Learning from Best Global Practices.

It is equally important for audiences to be aware of the definitions, the experts said. Karan Bedi, chief executive, MX Player, said the right way forward would be to create a framework of standard practices that will be common to all platforms and settle on a denominator acceptable to all. For instance, not many people currently know the difference between U (suitable for all age groups) and U/A (requiring parental guidance for children below 12 years) certification. “It’s only a matter of time before we come up with these standards," Bedi added.

Speaking at another session, Justice Pratibha M. Singh of the Delhi high court, said the convergence of free-to-air broadcasting, pay television, DTR to OTT, shows that there is a need for creating an independent adjudicatory mechanism.

“If media and content creators have to remain free and fair, they ought to involve free and fair adjudicatory mechanisms, which are not coercive in nature," Justice Singh said, adding that there must also be a method to include broadcasters in the adjudicatory mechanisms to ensure the code of conduct is compulsorily applicable to all broadcasters without exception. “OTT and VoD platforms and other creative content providers should also be a part of this mechanism. Such a system would protect and preserve the rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India by effectively providing for reasonable restrictions. This would also minimize the need for legislative and judicial interference in issues relating to content," she added.

According to a survey by British market research and data analytics firm YouGov, nearly two-thirds (64%) of urban Indians support (either strongly or somewhat) the central government’s decision to bring digital content, including films, web series and online news, under the ambit of the I&B ministry.

Only a small number (13%) said they opposed this move, while 22% were unsure of their decision. A majority of the people surveyed said online content includes a lot of inappropriate content for children (56%), while many were concerned over the depiction of violence and bloodshed (48%), and nudity and strong language (44%) in certain kinds of content.

However, many survey participants were wary of the government’s move, expecting gloomy outcomes, such as restriction of access to global or niche content (31%), increase in piracy of movies or series (23%), decrease in viewership and deterioration of the quality of content (20% each).

The YouGov survey was conducted online involving 1,001 respondents across India earlier this month.

