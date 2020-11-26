Content creators await govt’s OTT regulation

“If media and content creators have to remain free and fair, they ought to involve free and fair adjudicatory mechanisms, which are not coercive in nature," Justice Singh said, adding that there must also be a method to include broadcasters in the adjudicatory mechanisms to ensure the code of conduct is compulsorily applicable to all broadcasters without exception. “OTT and VoD platforms and other creative content providers should also be a part of this mechanism. Such a system would protect and preserve the rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India by effectively providing for reasonable restrictions. This would also minimize the need for legislative and judicial interference in issues relating to content," she added.