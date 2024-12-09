Creators fret over revenue loss due to copyright infringement
Summary
- In a contrarian view, and to look at brighter side of things, analysts believe that re-uploading of their content helps creators amplify their reach, as platforms promote content from smaller creators.
Rising incidents of copyright infringement are hurting the ability of social media influencers to monetize their content. These influencers are concerned not only about losing ad revenue, but also channel memberships where users pay to watch exclusive content on YouTube.