Content creators have mixed feelings about the Disney-Reliance merger
New Delhi: Content studios and producers for television and streaming platforms, who have struggled with tight budgets with few new titles being greenlit over the past few years, are seeing some hope from the Disney-Reliance merger. Many see the combined entity as being good for new entertainment launches despite an increased focus on sports. However, they also have reservations about the merger, saying it will reduce the number of buyers in the industry and could lead to monopolistic behaviour.