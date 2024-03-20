Content creators have mixed feelings about the Disney-Reliance merger

New Delhi: Content studios and producers for television and streaming platforms, who have struggled with tight budgets with few new titles being greenlit over the past few years, are seeing some hope from the Disney-Reliance merger. Many see the combined entity as being good for new entertainment launches despite an increased focus on sports. However, they also have reservations about the merger, saying it will reduce the number of buyers in the industry and could lead to monopolistic behaviour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president of films and events at Saregama India, which owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films, said, “Mergers and acquisitions are part of the cycle of any business and once concluded, there is general bullishness in terms of commissioning of projects. It leads to healthy competition among content creators and is usually good news for the market."

Some media industry experts said the merged entity would allow for innovations and new launches to drive profitability. While sports expertise is a given, since both the satellite and digital rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) are now under one umbrella, sports is also seasonal, they pointed out, necessitating a flow of general entertainment content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navin Kathuria, executive vice-president for integrated media at media agency MudraMax, said the merger would allow the two companies to provide a large bouquet of content across genres, including entertainment, sports, movies, web series, regional and kids. “The advantage will likely shift towards the platforms rather than content creators or producers. With such a large number of viewers, content producers will want their content on this platform to be exposed to the widest possible audience. While the budget or pricing strategy for content may undergo minor adjustments, the focus will undoubtedly shift towards the merged entity providing superior content," Kathuria added.

That said, industry experts were quick to emphasise that the days of frenzied spending in the OTT space were over and that television continued to face challenges. According to the Ficci EY report 2024, the TV segment shrunk 1.8% in 2023, with advertising volumes dipping by 2.6% and pay TV homes down by two million. There will be fewer marquee shows going forward, and the economics will have to make sense for all, not just those catering to the urban audience that signs up for English and foreign-language content, they said.

Others pointed out that consolidation was not necessarily good for innovation. The new entity's dominance across various aspects of broadcasting, including revenue, content, channel offerings and distribution platforms, would pose a significant challenge for other linear players, Kathuria said. Linear TV is already under pressure from streaming services, and the merged entity will likely exacerbate these struggles, making it difficult for some to maintain their market share or even survive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“More platforms on the market means more buyers. It is likely that creators who supply content will be in for a tougher time if the dominant player remains secure and avoids anything new," said Partho Dasgupta, managing partner at Thoth Advisors and former CEO of BARC India.

