Industry
Content creators worry over limited options with likely JioCinema-Hotstar merger
Summary
- While some see the merger as beneficial for its market control and varied content, challenges for advertisers and content creators remain.
The possible merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into one streaming platform following the sale of Disney’s India assets to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is making producers and content creators nervous.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more