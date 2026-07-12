Creators turn to lawyers as legal risks rise in digital content

Lata Jha
4 min read12 Jul 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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The latest season of India's Got Latent has onboarded a large legal team.
Summary
There is a rising trend among content creators to seek legal help amid increased scrutiny on social media. Legal consultations have become essential for script vetting and addressing potential legal risks arising from digital content, particularly after incidents like India's Got Latent.

Content creators are increasingly seeking both preventive and post facto legal help after a spate of cases involving stand-up comedians and digital creators led to criminal complaints, prolonged police investigations, and court appearances.

The growing reach and proliferation of social media and digital platforms has intensified public scrutiny, nowhere more evident than in last year’s national outrage over Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where a judge’s remark to a contestant about his parents sparked widespread backlash and criminal complaints.

Creators across the country, chastened by the episode involving Raina, are now seeking preventive legal assistance to vet scripts, stand-up sets, podcasts, videos, promotional material, and social media content for potential risks. They are also reaching out to lawyers to respond to legal notices, criminal complaints, FIRs, police investigations, defamation claims, and other litigation arising from published content.

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A turning point

The large team onboarded for the latest season of India’s Got Latent reflects this shift.

“Over the past 12–18 months, we’ve seen a noticeable shift in how creators approach legal risk, particularly in high-sensitivity formats like stand-up comedy, satire, and opinion-led content. Recent controversies have made creators far more proactive, with legal consultation increasingly becoming a pre-production necessity rather than a post-crisis response,” said Kushagra Tiwari, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of influencer marketing agency Exif Media.

Monisha Handa, partner at SNG & Partners Advocates and Solicitors, echoed Tiwari, saying that recent controversies have undoubtedly accelerated the trend of content creators seeking legal advice before publishing content. The legal scrutiny following India’s Got Latent, which resulted in multiple FIRs, regulatory attention and court proceedings, highlighted how a single piece of digital content can trigger simultaneous legal actions across different jurisdictions.

However, many feel that India’s Got Latent did not start this trend of creators seeking legal advice to manage risks; it merely made it impossible to ignore. Girish 'Bobby' Talwar, founder of Rebellion—a firm specializing in music licensing, rights management, and content creation—feels the shift was already happening: FIRs against comedians for sets taken out of context, brand pullouts triggered by a single clipped moment, and platform takedowns with zero notice. “What's changed now is that even smaller creators have stopped treating legal risk as someone else's problem. A creator with twenty thousand followers who says something that gets amplified by the wrong account faces the same exposure as someone with twenty million. They just have fewer resources to deal with it,” Talwar added.

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Jag Chima, co-founder at IPLIX Media, argued that many creators are no longer just individuals making content. They’re running businesses, employing teams, signing major brand partnerships and reaching millions of people overnight. As the stakes increase, so does the need for legal guidance.

For larger productions, there’s obviously a different scale of risk and a bigger legal budget to match. But even for smaller gigs, creators are now getting scripts or sets reviewed before release, checking what can be flagged as obscene or defamatory under local laws, and understanding jurisdiction risk since a joke can trigger a case in a state the creator has never even visited, said Juhi Seernani, a senior PR executive at Opraah. “However, the question is that since the internet has become so polarised, how does one anticipate offence? I think that’s where the anticipatory legal help comes into place,” she added.

Legal support

To be sure, legal vetting today extends far beyond reviewing jokes or scripts. Lawyers advise on defamation exposure, intellectual property clearance, fair use limitations, permissions for third party content, contractual rights with platforms and sponsors, personality rights, advertising disclosures, privacy implications, compliance with platform policies, and regulatory obligations, according to Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

“You will note from shows that have been running for multiple seasons that in some cases, they have gone from zero lawyers for season one to a battery of lawyers in season two. There is a definite impact on content. Lawyers are tasked with questions such as “what is content that is legally defensible, within the framework of the current law, and what is not; impact and outrage of the public notwithstanding,” said Pritha Jha, partner, Pioneer Legal.

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There is no standard market practice regarding the fees charged for such legal services. Naqeeb Ahmed Kazia, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said the commercial arrangement is typically determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on factors such as the nature and scope of the engagement, the complexity of the issues involved, and the creator's scale and requirements. From the legal service provider's perspective, engagements may be structured as fixed-fee assignments, retainers, or hourly billing, depending on the nature of the work.

That said, beyond content itself, creators are also becoming more aware of protecting themselves professionally. Rapper and songwriter Agsy said that as a creator's career grows, they start working with brands, music labels, production houses and OTT platforms, and that’s when they realise how important it is to understand contracts and rights. “For artists today, it’s not about being afraid to speak, it’s about understanding the responsibilities that come with having a large audience, while also ensuring you’re protected as a professional. Having the right legal guidance before signing agreements or releasing content is becoming an important part of the process,” she added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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