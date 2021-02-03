Content creators on edge as noose tightens around OTT content

“There is no blanket rule but each OTT platform deploys its own strategy depending upon its subscriber base. The idea is that freedom of expression can be exercised with reasonable restrictions and most of the producers or content creators approach this practically," Chandrima Mitra, partner at DSK Legal said referring to the advice law firms like theirs give OTTs. It is very easy to file a legal claim in India and given the absence of films in theatres, streaming content is under greater scrutiny.