Content creators turn movie marketing stars

Take creator Niharika N.M., for instance. While promoting Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, or Sita Ramam (Telugu) with Dulquer Salmaan on Instagram reels, Niharika, who has close to 3 million Instagram followers, plays her onscreen avatar of an overenthusiastic (and often grumpy) character. In each of these videos, she is seen as an equal to the actor and not a fangirl—in one reel, she can be seen going from friendly to frustrated as Aamir Khan, who plays her loose-lipped friend, spills all her secrets out loud. In another, she misinterprets Ranbir Kapoor talking about his upcoming movie’s ‘release date’ to be a ‘movie date’ with her and is then displeased over getting friend-zoned by the actor. Some of these reels are also posted as collaboration posts—they are cross-posted on the actor’s and her feed simultaneously, giving her direct exposure to the actor’s following and the other way around. Collaboration posts with film stars and movie promotion campaigns that are conceptualized keeping a creator’s content style in mind are slowly becoming the norm. In some ways, this signals that content creators are dealing with showbiz celebrities on more of an equal footing than before.