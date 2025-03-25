Content exclusivity is no longer key as streaming platforms embrace syndication strategy for shows
SummarySyndicating content is becoming a strategic trend in the OTT industry. While it increases reach and revenue potential, it poses challenges in maintaining exclusivity and brand loyalty.
Next time you scroll through streaming platforms wondering what to watch, don’t be surprised to find the same show or movie available on more than one OTT channel. Content exclusivity is no longer key for media and entertainment companies, except for some premium original shows.