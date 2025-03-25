Next time you scroll through streaming platforms wondering what to watch, don’t be surprised to find the same show or movie available on more than one OTT channel. Content exclusivity is no longer key for media and entertainment companies, except for some premium original shows.

Sony Entertainment’s popular television franchise CID, which first came out in 1998, is now also streaming on Netflix. Companies such as Warner Bros and Dharma Productions are syndicating their shows and movies across platforms, experts said.

For its new OTT platform, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is tying up with Lionsgate and Eros to host their content non-exclusively. Multiple other services offer the same films part of free, subscription and rental offerings.

Experts said that while premium originals will remain limited to a platform’s library, older or non-flagship content is likely to find multiple homes.

“The idea… is to maximize reach, distribution, and monetization. By making the content available on multiple platforms, OTT players can tap into different audience segments, increasing overall viewership," said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group. “Viewers can also access content on their preferred platform, reducing friction and increasing engagement. Syndicating content to multiple platforms generates revenue from various sources, reducing dependence on a single platform."

With a broader reach for such content, OTT players can attract more advertisers, leading to higher ad revenue besides earning licensing fees from each platform that carries their content, Agrawal added.

Strategic pivot

Charu Malhotra, co-founder and managing director of Primus Partners, a management consultancy firm, agreed that syndicating content represents a strategic pivot from exclusivity.

“By distributing content widely, creators and rights holders can tap into diverse audience bases – this helps to enhance visibility and engagement. This approach is particularly effective in markets like India, where viewers access content through various platforms based on regional preferences, language and affordability," Malhotra added.

However, there are disadvantages to this strategy, especially when it comes to building exclusive premium libraries. By making content available on multiple platforms, exclusivity and uniqueness are diluted, reducing the premium value of the content.

OTT platforms may have less bargaining power to negotiate exclusive deals or premium pricing. Further, subscribers may not see value in paying for a premium subscription to access exclusive content.

By syndicating content to others, OTT players may inadvertently drive viewers away from their own platform, reducing engagement and revenue. Also, when a show or film is syndicated, OTT players may have limited control over how the content is presented, marketed, and monetized on other platforms.

With content widely available, OTT players may struggle to create a unique selling proposition to differentiate their platform and attract more subscribers.

“While syndication boosts accessibility, there’s always a trade-off. Exclusivity builds brand identity and customer loyalty, particularly for platforms focused on premium, must-watch originals," said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAONXT, a platform specialising in Odia content. “However, the current market trend suggests that a mix of exclusivity and syndication works best—where flagship content remains platform-specific while a portion of the library is monetized through licensing."

The challenge for platforms is striking the right balance between retaining high-value subscribers and expanding viewership through syndication, Das said.

Seamless experience

Platforms and aggregators that host content from multiple platforms see this as an opportunity. Sukhpreet Singh, chief revenue officer of Dish TV, said the company’s aggregator platform, Watcho, simplifies entertainment by bringing together diverse content from multiple OTT platforms while also offering exclusive originals.

It’s not just about access but how seamlessly users find content, how engaging their experience is, and how effectively firms can personalize recommendations.

“Syndication will only grow in India, as will bundling of OTT platforms. Customer acquisition costs and churn losses result in very long breakeven periods. Many IP owners therefore take to syndication as a method to generate additional revenues and as marketing for their platforms," said Ashish Pherwani, leader for the media and entertainment sector for EY in India.