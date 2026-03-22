With attention now splintered across devices and formats, stories are being redesigned to fit into every available consumption window—from long-form screens to on-the-go audio.
Content cuts across formats for wider audiences, more value
SummaryIP owners are diversifying content formats, with Zee's shows streaming on Story TV and Marvel films available on audio platforms. This strategy minimizes production risks while enhancing audience engagement, as formats like audio fit seamlessly into daily routines and attract younger viewers.
With attention now splintered across devices and formats, stories are being redesigned to fit into every available consumption window—from long-form screens to on-the-go audio.
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