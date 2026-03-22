Content cuts across formats for wider audiences, more value

“From a legal economic lens, overuse may not only erode the distinctiveness of the brand but also result in diminishing returns on its licensing value, something the right holders must be cautious of. Another challenge that may arise is alteration of narrative integrity leading to audience disassociation. In order to avoid such situations, releases should be staggered and each new format should add value to the original IP rather than being repetitive,” said Simrean Bajwa, IP lawyer and global partnerships lead at BITS Law School.