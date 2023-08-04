Content is king as viewers troop back to cinemas3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Producers say that the success of the niche American titles shows the willingness of audiences to come to theatres
NEW DELHI : The theatrical business is starting to show green shoots of recovery buoyed by a slate of successful films from Hollywood such as Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer and Barbie and Hindi romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message