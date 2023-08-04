Content is king as viewers troop back to cinemas

As with Pathaan, The Kerala Story and Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke, the lesson also is that films need to seem worth the time and money for small-town India. “In case of a lot of films post covid that were urban and elitist, there was a deep disconnect with the sensibilities of audiences at large. That is an issue because viewers in metros like Delhi or Mumbai, are anyway spoilt for choice and it is these tier-three and four audiences who need avenues for collective recreation," said film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.