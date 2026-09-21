Content makers are opting for YouTube over subscription platforms and this could change the game

The partnership between Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and YouTube, to launch five original shows, spanning 200 episodes, is a clear indication, say entertainment industry experts, that content creators are choosing the video platform for its wider reach and growing influence over subscription-based streaming services.
Producers and content creators are placing greater value on intellectual property, with YouTube offering them a way to retain content ownership while generating revenue through advertising, sponsorships, and brand partnerships, so they do not have to give up their rights under traditional licensing deals. While Balaji’s recent partnership is a good example of this, other creators, such as Samay Raina, are simulcasting shows on YouTube and on rivals such as Netflix.