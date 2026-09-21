Content makers are opting for YouTube over subscription platforms and this could change the game

Lata Jha
4 min read21 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has partnered with YouTube to launch a slate of five original shows.
Summary
With Balaji Telefilms' new partnership, YouTube presents an appealing alternative for content creators seeking IP control and ad revenue. This model allows producers to reach larger audiences, particularly through shifts from subscription-based platforms, enhancing monetization opportunities.

The partnership between Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and YouTube, to launch five original shows, spanning 200 episodes, is a clear indication, say entertainment industry experts, that content creators are choosing the video platform for its wider reach and growing influence over subscription-based streaming services.

Producers and content creators are placing greater value on intellectual property, with YouTube offering them a way to retain content ownership while generating revenue through advertising, sponsorships, and brand partnerships, so they do not have to give up their rights under traditional licensing deals. While Balaji’s recent partnership is a good example of this, other creators, such as Samay Raina, are simulcasting shows on YouTube and on rivals such as Netflix.

The massive reach, burgeoning connected-TV audience, and discovery tools of the video platform are drawing both studios and independent creators, especially where there is an existing fan base, regional appeal, and robust potential for sharing.

Also Read | Microdrama effect: streaming services are shortening shows to keep users hooked

“By launching natively on YouTube, partners like Balaji Telefilms can retain ownership of their IP while tapping into our massive Connected TV reach, with over 75 million adults in India alone, and unlocking new monetization pathways from ads to brand integrations,” Gunjan Soni, managing director - India, YouTube, said.

To be sure, the Balaji slate for YouTube includes shows such as Haq Se and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai that are shifting base from other platforms. Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader – media, entertainment and sports, PwC India, said the move of web shows from paid OTT to YouTube is about extending the shelf life of content that would otherwise go stale behind a paywall.

“Once a show has already earned its subscription-led revenue on a paid platform, moving it to YouTube helps producers tap into ad revenue from a much larger global audience, including viewers who may not pay for subscriptions,” Sethi said.

YouTube expands life of content

For the right kind of IP, YouTube can materially expand viewership and reach by removing the subscription barrier and adding discovery through recommendations, search, sharing and short-form extensions, industry experts said. Hemant Kaul, partner and leader, research and insights, BDO India, pointed out that Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is a strong example.

Key Takeaways
  • Producers prefer ownership, flexibility and audience reach over exclusivity.
  • YouTube offers additional advertising revenue once subscription revenue is exhausted.
  • OTT platforms are becoming more selective amid profitability and spending pressures.
  • Connected TV growth is making YouTube a mainstream entertainment destination.
  • Hybrid distribution models could become standard for premium digital content.

Its Season 2 premiere crossed 45 million public YouTube views within four days, while Netflix’s official Top 10 data reported 2.2 million views. The numbers are not directly comparable because the two platforms measure views differently, but directionally, the gap shows how much wider consumption can be when content is available freely, Kaul said.

“As consumer habits firmly establish around digital consumption, we will see a significant evolution in how content is windowed and spread across platforms. One of the key shifts is the growing importance of connected TV as a living-room experience, which is changing the way of digital content consumption,” said Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer of digital business, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. “More premium IPs could move to YouTube to unlock a much larger audience and extend their monetisation lifecycle, while differentiated and fresh content will continue to strengthen the role of SVoD platforms,” Srivastava added.

To be sure, creator-led and producer-owned properties could increasingly adopt a hybrid YouTube + OTT model rather than defaulting to exclusivity. OTT platforms themselves may also use YouTube more selectively, for example, through first episodes, spin-offs, companion content or older catalogue titles, either to attract audiences to the main platform or extend the commercial life of an existing IP.

Also Read | Niche OTTs give up standalone apps in India as they pivot to aggregator

JioHotstar has also experimented with this model by making the first episode of Chiraiya available free on YouTube and directing viewers to JioHotstar for the full series.

Increasing content viewership

The bigger opportunity sits with IP that already has an audience but has not necessarily reached its full commercial potential behind a subscription wall. Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder of VDO.AI, said long-running television-originated content and established libraries are obvious categories. These properties come with familiarity, a sizeable back catalogue and an audience that may be following the content rather than the platform. The second is comedy, stand-up and unscripted formats. These genres have a natural advantage in an open ecosystem because discovery and sharing are part of consumption. Further, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and other regional audiences represent enormous pools of demand, and YouTube already has deep behavioural familiarity with these viewers.

According to Saurabh Sankpal, co-founder and chief creative officer at Re:awakening collective, YouTube's real pitch to producers is control. Which means, to keep the IP, keep international rights, monetize through ads and brand deals instead of ceding those rights the way a typical SVoD license requires. That's most attractive to producers with formats built for virality and repeat viewing rather than one-off prestige drama.

Also Read | From niche to nationwide, smaller regional cinemas find their moment

“We will see more content adopt a multi-platform approach rather than necessarily moving completely from one platform to another. YouTube is particularly useful for highlights, behind-the-scenes content, character-driven clips and other formats that can keep an IP active and discoverable. For established shows, a possible model could be an initial OTT premiere followed by a strategic rollout across other platforms, with content adapted to suit the strengths of each one,” actor and creator Gautami Deshpande said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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