Content makers, OTTs look beyond southern languages

With the growth of digital video platforms, regional preferences of consumers are becoming sharper and scaling up, said Hiren Gada, chief executive officer at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. The company is focusing on Gujarati and Marathi content but also offers titles in Punjabi, Bengali and other languages. “In Gujarati, we are acquiring films as well as creating original web series whereas in Marathi, it’s primarily films. We have also rolled out large consumer propositions with marketing and other on-ground activities in the Gujrat market as well as in other Gujarati-speaking diaspora markets around the world. India is a heterogeneous country with diverse languages, so we looked at those language opportunities where scalability is available and we have a right to win," Gada said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}