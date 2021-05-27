NEW DELHI : The ministry of information and broadcasting has notified details that need to be provided by digital news sites and over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms to comply with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 announced in February this year.

Content publishers have to furnish information within the next 15 days to comply with the new rules, the ministry said in a statement dated 26 May.

According to the notification, digital publishers that also publish or telecast news on traditional media such as newspapers or television have to provide details on the language in which content is published, website, mobile apps, social media accounts, Registrar of Newspapers for India registration number, or TV channels permitted by the ministry, contact person, grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulatory body of which the publisher is a member and particulars of news editor.

Other digital publishers have to notify the language in which content is published, the website, mobile apps, social media accounts, month and year of incorporation and commencement of operations, company identification number, board of directors, contact person, grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulatory body of which the publisher is a member and particulars of the news editor.

OTT platforms too must provide the same details as digital publishers besides the country of registration, in case of foreign entities. Any revision in the particulars has to be communicated to the government within 30 days of the change.

In a letter to the ministry, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has asked for exemption from the new IT rules for television news media and its extended presence on digital news platforms as they are already governed by other laws. NBA is the lobby group representing several national and regional news and current affairs channels in India.

“While NBA appreciates the need for regulations, the traditional news media need not be subjected to and/or covered under the scope of the IT Rules 2021, since it is already sufficiently regulated by various statutes, laws, guidelines and codes, regulations, and judgments set," NBA said in a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.