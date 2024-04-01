Content studios, OTT services tap short-video platforms for marketing campaigns
Such platforms offer packages based on marketing demands, and production houses are charged accordingly, especially for specific content creation with creators and branded partnerships.
NEW DELHI : Content studios and streaming services are increasingly tying up with popular short-video platforms such as Chingari, Roposo, FilterCopy and Instagram Reels to reach a large base of audiences spread across the country and create hype in the run-up to the release of their shows and films.