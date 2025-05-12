YouTube has become the preferred debut platform for some originals put out by content studios despite the lure of video streaming companies Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar in the country.

While Aditya Birla-owned Applause Entertainment has launched a kids’ animation channel ApplaToon on YouTube, The Viral Fever (TVF) has dropped shows such as MitronPolitan and Very Parivarik on the platform even after the success of originals such as Panchayat on OTT platforms.

Experts said programming that doesn’t require massive upfront investment can find its true value on YouTube, where the company can own the brand and build a dedicated fandom, unlike deals with OTT platforms that often require giving up on intellectual property (IP). Partnerships on YouTube are based on revenue-sharing arrangements, unlike streaming services, many of which are cutting down on budgets and negotiating hard margins on productions.

“For premium shows, subscription-based streaming platforms deliver targeted reach and offer a better monetisation model to the studios. By contrast, YouTube’s ad-supported, open-access model offers unparalleled scale and speed, especially for kids’ IP as over 60% of kids watch animation there," said Prasoon Garg, chief business officer of Applause Entertainment.

Launching shows on its YouTube channel lets the company publish without platform curation, leverage real-time analytics and viewer feedback to refine episodes, and cultivate a passionate fan community that can power downstream monetisation through licensing deals, subsequent seasons, games, brand partnerships and merchandise, Garg added.

In an earlier interview with Mint, Vijay Koshy, president of TVF, had said the company is developing some shows irrespective of whether there is an immediate OTT buyer or not because it believes some stories need to be told.

Wider reach

“There are times when platforms don’t see immediate value, so we go ahead and make it on YouTube or any other AVoD (advertising-based video on demand) platform," Koshy had said, adding that subsequent seasons of several shows are picked up by OTT platforms once they debut on YouTube.

Experts emphasised that YouTube’s ad-supported platform allows anyone to upload content, removes subscription barriers and promotes content on both local and global recommendation feeds, unlocking far wider reach. On the other hand, OTT services depend largely on paid subscribers and a curated content line-up.

On the revenue side, YouTube follows a long-tail model: studios earn through ad revenue sharing, brand integration, memberships and commerce features that grow over time. OTT platforms, in contrast, provide upfront fees, giving predictability but capping long-term upsides.

Nitin Burman, group chief revenue officer of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, agreed that YouTube provides the maximum reach to content creators. From niche to mass, there is an audience for every content type on Youtube.

As an AVoD platform, it penetrates deep into the country and gives a chance to create content that is tailor-made on the basis of region, language, and so on, he said.

“The choice of launch platform depends on the content’s intent, format, and audience. Launching originals directly on YouTube, especially for genres that resonate with mass, digital-first audiences, can be an effective strategy," said Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer - digital business at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. “It’s not just about views anymore; it’s about building communities around content. YouTube allows us to create that loop. In a market like India, where content consumption is diverse and evolving by the day, being platform-agnostic yet audience-first is key, and that’s exactly the balance we’re building."