Context has become key in any integrated marketing strategy: Amit Shah

Zee’s English cluster aims at bringing the finest international content to Indian audiences. We have always believed that content has the power to transcend borders and it is language-agnostic. For our future line-up, we will be on the lookout for the best content that appeals to the audience. At Zee Café, the afternoon movie band offers light-hearted, entertaining movies that our audience loves under the Café Film Club category. On &flix, properties like Flix First, Flix Superheroes, Ticket to Hollywood continue to attract the audience with an extensive line-up of movies from various genres and parts of the world. Our property World Box Office on &PrivéHD brings to the audience the best of nuanced cinema from the world and premieres of foreign language movies. Privé Premiere is another such segment to premiere critically acclaimed films from across the world.

