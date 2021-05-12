NEW DELHI : Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, has managed to grab eyeballs with its satellite premiere, clocking over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

The satellite numbers of Coolie No.1 are around 60% better than Dhawan’s last film Street Dancer 3D, which had done fairly well on satellite, Box Office India said, and added that the David Dhawan directed comedy has also become one of the 25 films in the last five years to top the 1 crore impressions mark on its premiere. Top TV premieres since the covid-19 pandemic began, include Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii (2.51 crore impressions), action drama War (2.12 crore) and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior (1.38 crore).

Movie channels contributed 24% of total television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report. Due to the current situation where movement is restricted and people mostly stay at home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, say broadcast industry executives. Small-town, mass-market audiences are also more likely to switch to films on TV rather than take to content on streaming platforms.

“From a broadcast standpoint, the Hindi movie genre is expected to see growth in both pay and FTA (free-to-air) universe," Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head–Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18, had said in an earlier interview with Mint. The network had launched a new Hindi movie channel, Colors Cineplex Bollywood, last month in addition to its existing channels, Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex. Television film channels are expected to see a viewership jump of 10-20%, as more people stay at home during the second wave of covid infections, coupled with the fact that a fresh slate of movies is also available.

