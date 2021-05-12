'Coolie No.1’ clocks over 1 crore impressions on satellite premiere

“From a broadcast standpoint, the Hindi movie genre is expected to see growth in both pay and FTA (free-to-air) universe," Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head–Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18, had said in an earlier interview with Mint. The network had launched a new Hindi movie channel, Colors Cineplex Bollywood, last month in addition to its existing channels, Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex. Television film channels are expected to see a viewership jump of 10-20%, as more people stay at home during the second wave of covid infections, coupled with the fact that a fresh slate of movies is also available.

