Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >'Coolie No.1’ clocks over 1 crore impressions on satellite premiere

'Coolie No.1’ clocks over 1 crore impressions on satellite premiere

Premium
Coolie No. 1 has also become one of the 25 films in the last five years to top the 1 crore impressions mark on its premiere.
2 min read . 01:41 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The satellite numbers of Coolie No.1 are around 60% better than lead actor Varun Dhawan’s last film Street Dancer 3D, which had done fairly well on satellite

NEW DELHI : Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, has managed to grab eyeballs with its satellite premiere, clocking over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No.1, heavily panned after its launch on Amazon Prime Video, has managed to grab eyeballs with its satellite premiere, clocking over one crore impressions on Zee Cinema, according to trade website Box Office India. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

The satellite numbers of Coolie No.1 are around 60% better than Dhawan’s last film Street Dancer 3D, which had done fairly well on satellite, Box Office India said, and added that the David Dhawan directed comedy has also become one of the 25 films in the last five years to top the 1 crore impressions mark on its premiere. Top TV premieres since the covid-19 pandemic began, include Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii (2.51 crore impressions), action drama War (2.12 crore) and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior (1.38 crore).

TRENDING STORIES See All

The satellite numbers of Coolie No.1 are around 60% better than Dhawan’s last film Street Dancer 3D, which had done fairly well on satellite, Box Office India said, and added that the David Dhawan directed comedy has also become one of the 25 films in the last five years to top the 1 crore impressions mark on its premiere. Top TV premieres since the covid-19 pandemic began, include Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii (2.51 crore impressions), action drama War (2.12 crore) and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior (1.38 crore).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Movie channels contributed 24% of total television viewership and were the most viewed genre after general entertainment in 2020, according to a recent Ficci EY report. Due to the current situation where movement is restricted and people mostly stay at home, TV audiences haven’t had a chance to watch these films in theatres, say broadcast industry executives. Small-town, mass-market audiences are also more likely to switch to films on TV rather than take to content on streaming platforms.

“From a broadcast standpoint, the Hindi movie genre is expected to see growth in both pay and FTA (free-to-air) universe," Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head–Hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18, had said in an earlier interview with Mint. The network had launched a new Hindi movie channel, Colors Cineplex Bollywood, last month in addition to its existing channels, Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex. Television film channels are expected to see a viewership jump of 10-20%, as more people stay at home during the second wave of covid infections, coupled with the fact that a fresh slate of movies is also available.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!