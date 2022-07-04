Cooperation between govt and industry required for film tourism to grow

Naqvi urged the industry members and other stakeholders to work together with the government in this journey to build up a strong and resilient environment for film tourism to grow at a faster pace.
NEW DELHI :Films are an important pacesetter for the society and they should have a local approach to reach out to local audiences easily, said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, cabinet minister for minority affairs at a recently concluded event.
This, he said, could lead to a transformative and more acquainted society at the event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), titled Global Film Tourism Conclave (GFTC) which is in its fifth year.
He added that this was an initiative to make India the most attractive filmmaking destination globally since the country has everything that the industry needs to thrive: diversified landscape, resources and immense potential.
Arvind Singh, secretary of the ministry of tourism added that the Indian film industry is progressing dynamically with double-digit growth and producing more than 1200 films every year in multiple languages.
The industry was valued at ₹183 billion in the financial year 2020.
“In view of the above, the Ministry of Tourism is placing great emphasis on the promotion of film tourism and is enabling the states to prepare suitable policies to facilitate shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and provide necessary incentives to attract filmmakers. The ministry also recognizes such efforts through the National Tourism Award given each year under the category ‘Most Film Tourism Friendly State’," said Singh.
He also spoke about the importance of Indian films which have received international recognition and have played an active role to promote travel to India.
“Today, many countries and their tourism boards are targeting Indian filmmakers to showcase their destinations and attract tourists. India also needs to step up its efforts to attract foreign filmmakers as it is an ideal destination to shoot movies with its diversity of locations, lower costs, skilled yet inexpensive manpower and plenty of local talent," he added.
Ravinder Bhakar, CEO, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) & Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) said that films play an important role in society and contribution of the industry is immense in the country’s economic growth. “Permission is easily granted to both domestic & international filmmakers to make the shooting process easier. He also mentioned that the government is working on incentives and packages for the film industry for increasing distribution bandwidth and promotion of tourism. The only concern is exploitation of the destination which should be treated more sensitively," said Bhakar.
Rajan Sehgal, co-chair of the tourism and hospitality committee, PHDCCI, said, “Several destinations have gained in terms of tourist influx by being the location of popular domestic and international cinema. A major issue that Filmmakers face in India is non-availability of a single window clearance facility towards all filming permissions. A few Indian states have started a single window clearance system; however, all state governments must consider setting up online portals for single window clearance facilities."