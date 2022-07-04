Cooperation between govt and industry required for film tourism to grow

Ravinder Bhakar, CEO, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) & Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) said that films play an important role in society and contribution of the industry is immense in the country’s economic growth. “Permission is easily granted to both domestic & international filmmakers to make the shooting process easier. He also mentioned that the government is working on incentives and packages for the film industry for increasing distribution bandwidth and promotion of tourism. The only concern is exploitation of the destination which should be treated more sensitively," said Bhakar.