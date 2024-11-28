Nayanthara's battle for film footage bares copyright conflict between actors, producers
Summary
- Copyright Act experts emphasize the importance of clear contracts and consent regarding footage use to avoid legal repercussions.
Actor Nayanthara’s public dispute with actor-producer Dhanush may stem from the denial to use a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from her film for a documentary. Yet, according to copyright law experts, producers are well within their rights to protect their content and it’s up to actors to draw up contracts that legally allow them to use footage in such cases.