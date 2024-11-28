According to Abhishek Chansoria, principal associate at Saraf and Partners, the use of three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage for a documentary may be argued to qualify as fair use. Chansoria cited reasons: First, the footage serves a transformative purpose by contributing to a personal narrative about Nayanthara's life and her relationship with Shivan, rather than replicating the original film’s creative intent. Second, the work is already available on social media which limits its impact on the original work. Third, only three seconds of content is used. Finally, this use is unlikely to harm the market value of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan as the footage does not compete with the film but instead contextualizes a significant personal milestone.