New Delhi: The ongoing coronavirus scare has led to the cancellation of all shoots for film, television and digital series productions. A statement issued by the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, Western India Film Producers Association, Indian Film and Television Producers Council, Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association and Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Sunday said the organisations had decided to halt all productions from 19-31 March because of Covid-19 outbreak. This includes shoots for film, TV and digital formats as a result of the health advisory issued by the government and the closure of cinema halls, educational institutions and other operations across the country.

“All units shooting till the stoppage comes into force have been strictly advised to follow all precautionary and preventive measures without fail," the statement said.

As of Sunday, governments in states of Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, among others had ordered closure of cinema halls till the end of March in the wake of the ever aggravating coronavirus scare. Directly hit by this will be the country's film business, which is expected to lose about ₹400 crore in the month of March alone. Hollywood films Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers and Bollywood's mega offering Sooryavanshi have pushed their release dates with nearly 65-70% of their earnings slated to come from metros and multiplexes where the virus scare is at its highest for now. Overall, analyst reports have predicted a 7-8% dip in footfalls of major multiplex chains this quarter.