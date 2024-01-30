Cost pressures get studios to eye wins in regional cinema
Studios and filmmakers in the Hindi film industry are turning to regional cinema due to rising costs, unpredictable box office, and limited OTT buyers.
New Delhi: Grappling with rising costs of production, unpredictable box office and few buyers in the OTT ecosystem, studios and filmmakers who were primarily operational in the Hindi language, are gradually looking at regional cinema. While music label and production house Tips has backed a Marathi film, Yoodlee, the content studio owned by Saregama, is bringing out projects in Punjabi and Malayalam. Bigger companies like Jio Studios, too, have aggressive regional movie plans. These films are more cost-effective to put together, preferred by streaming platforms who are aggressive about local language content libraries and stars in these regions are popular without commanding astronomical sums.