Costly tickets no dampener for hit films1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Pricey tickets are not really a deal-breaker for Indian movie lovers, the success of several tent-pole films with premium pricing shows, despite recent criticism that such pricing has eroded footfalls at cinemas
Pricey tickets are not really a deal-breaker for Indian movie lovers, the success of several tent-pole films with premium pricing shows, despite recent criticism that such pricing has eroded footfalls at cinemas.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×