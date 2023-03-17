Costly tickets no dampener for hit films

According to Ormax, ticket prices for movies cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. “It is evident that what may be too ‘high’ for a mid-range film may not be high at all for a big-ticket entertainer like Pathaan," the report said, adding that the appeal for an event film at a ticket price of ₹375 is the same as that for a regular film at ₹50. A mid-range film loses maximum demand from ₹50 to ₹100 but is largely static on appeal, dropping by an odd point here and there on the way from ₹100 to ₹400. The loss of demand, when the ticket price becomes double-digit, is the section of about 10% of audiences, who would rather skip such films unless they can be watched at throwaway prices, the report added.

