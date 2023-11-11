Salman Khan's much-anticipated film 'Tiger 3' is scheduled for release on Diwali day, with the actor urging the audience not to reveal any spoilers.

Addressing the spoilers surrounding Tiger 3, Bollywood actor Salman Khan emphasized on Saturday that the film has been crafted with immense passion.

He urged the audience to guard against revealing spoilers, noting that such leaks could detract from the overall enjoyment of watching the movie.

Salman Khan wrote on X, "We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film ‘Tiger 3’ is scheduled for release on the festive day. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also urged the audience not to reveal any spoilers. Kaif wrote on Instagram, “The plot twists and surprises in Tiger 3 add to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you not to reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people."

According to the multiplex chain, the advance bookings for "Tiger 3" are expected to surpass six lakh for the upcoming first weekend (Sunday to Thursday), with an estimated three lakh tickets sold on the opening day itself.

Scheduled for release on November 12, the film will be in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, the movie has reportedly amassed ₹15.58 crore on its opening day, according to a Sacnilk.com report.

The film has witnessed a substantial ticket sale, with over 5,86,650 tickets purchased. This comprises 5,49,988 tickets for the Hindi 2D version, 21,049 tickets for the Telugu 2D version, and 3,098 tickets for the Tamil shows. Additionally, there is considerable enthusiasm for the IMAX 2D version, with 9,554 tickets sold for the first day.

As per the multiplex chain, the advance ticket sales for "Tiger 3" are anticipated to exceed six lakh over the first weekend (Sunday to Thursday), with projections of over three lakh tickets sold on the initial day alone, PTI reported.

The 2-minute-50-second trailer showcased Salman Khan in the role of India's top agent, Tiger, as he endeavours to protect his family and the nation from an adversary, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi, seeking personal retribution for his family's tragedy.

Katrina Kaif made an appearance in an action-packed role, and Emraan's character was unveiled towards the conclusion of the preview, featuring him with long hair and a substantial beard.

(With inputs from agencies)

