Covid-19: Bollywood, TV celebs raise funds via songs, videos, collaborations

NEW DELHI: Celebrities across the film and television industry are pitching initiatives to both keep their fans entertained and raise funds for those in need during the covid-19 crisis.

More than 85 artists, national and international, have collaborated for a home-to-home fundraiser concert on Sunday called 'I for India', in partnership with global social media, Facebook, and non-profit organisation, GiveIndia.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the India Covid Response Fund managed by GiveIndia that is working on-ground to provide healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials to people affected by the pandemic. Besides offline donations, people in many countries will also have an option to donate using the Facebook Fundraisers tool.

Celebrities who will participate in the four-hour long concert include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, among several others.

“We recently launched Facebook Fundraisers, that allow people to leverage the full scale and power of the platform and their passion, to direct resources to initiatives that can protect and save lives. We’re grateful to the entertainment industry for coming together for the 'I for India' concert, which will benefit NGOs and charities that are right now working to provide food, shelter and healthcare to those who need it the most," Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Rahman and lyricist-poet Prasoon Joshi released a music video called Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge, calling it the song of hope, in collaboration with HDFC Bank Ltd. Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman, Abhay Jodhpurkar, percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini Dey featured in the video.

Over 75 YouTube creators and music artists had collaborated for One Nation, a day-long live online music concert presented by YouTube to raise funds for PM Cares. Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal and YouTube content creators--Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Ashish Chanchlani and Zakir Khan live-streamed from their homes. The project featured sets from different parts of the country including Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and folk music.

“We feel privileged, as YouTube, to have played our part in keeping people informed and engaged, during this time of pandemic. One Nation is our way of capturing this spirit, with a lineup of the best in entertainment and we’re hoping that this inspires audiences across India to come forward and donate for the cause," said Satya Raghavan, director, YouTube content partnerships, India.

