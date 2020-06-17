Covid-19 disruption: Single screen theatres start shutting down

Earlier this month, two iconic independent theatres in Chennai, AVM Rajeswari and Maharani, announced closures. Known as the common man’s theatre, the two had served the working class population of the city with pocket-friendly ticket pricing, affordable food and beverage and minimal parking rates for more than four decades now. The news came close on the heels of Sapna, another popular destination in Thrissur, Kerala, being sold off to a business group. A report by The News Minute said around 150 theatres in Karnataka were mulling shutting down because of huge losses following the pandemic and lack of a government relief package.