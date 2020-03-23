Covid-19 impact: Books, comics, gaming apps usage skyrockets, says InMobi report

BENGALURU : With most people across the country confined to their homes, usage of books, comics and gaming apps has skyrocketed in the last two months, while mobile browsing app activity has increased by nearly 40%, according to a new report.

As most of India is in lockdown mode to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, people across the country are now glued to their mobile phones for the latest news, information, entertainment and ways to engage themselves and their families.

The report by Bengaluru-based InMobi Group titled 'Covid-19 Consumer Insights: India' analysed aggregated data signals from the first week of January to 11 March, 2020. It reveals location trends across the country and changes in in-app behavior of consumers during the period.

According to the report, there has been a 200% growth in the usage of books and comic apps and 110% growth in the usage of gaming apps, especially strategy. Usage of image and video editing apps increased by 60%, while mobile browsing app activity shot up by 37%.

The report said that image and video editor app usage peaked due to remote working and since 5 March this year, there has been a steep increase in the usage of such apps.

While there was a gradual increase in the usage of gaming apps since the initial reports on Covid-19 emerged, since 12 February, there has been a steep increase in the usage of gaming apps, it said. The report added that there has been a spike in traffic to arcade, strategy and trivia apps.

As schools shut down, books and comics apps gained popularity, with a steep increase in usage of such apps after the first week of March. Online learning and reading became popular as state governments including Maharashtra and Karnataka announced closure of schools. The report pointed out that leading Indian comics made their archives available for free for a month.

Web browsing apps are the biggest source of information, and, according to the InMobi report, there has been a gradual increase in the usage of such apps since 12 February, 2020. By the end of January, web browsing app usage had decreased but surged immediately after the first case was reported.

The report also revealed that flight tracking and booking app usage had increased during the period, as the growing panic led to continuous monitoring of flight operations by concerned citizens. With a spike in the number of reported Covid-19 cases in India, consumers cancelled or delayed their flight plans, the report said.