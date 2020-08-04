Covid-19 impact: Curtains for some cinema screens

“So many single screen owners are so disheartened that they don’t wish to continue in the business at all," said Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan. In the past few months, top stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who could guarantee returns at a time when Bollywood is increasingly leaning on urban, niche, multiplex subjects, have taken their films Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj: The Pride of India to digital platforms. Chauhan says that when these stars do not care to stand by the sector that is responsible for their stardom, there is no option for these single screens but to explore rentals by converting to either marriage halls or shopping complexes.