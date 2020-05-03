Covid-19 Impact: Sony takes ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ auditions digital

NEW DELHI: Sony Entertainment Television has gone digital with registration and screening process of the 12th season of its popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. A promo, which was shot at home, was launched on Sunday featuring host Amitabh Bachchan and with the tagline ‘Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai… Sapno ko nahi.’ (There can be a break to everything but dreams). The promo was directed by Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Registrations for the 12th season will last from 9-22 May, where Bachchan will ask a new question every night at 9 pm on Sony TV. The questions can be answered either through SMS or the Sony LIV app. Participants who will answer the registration questions correctly and will be shortlisted by the randomiser based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will be reached out telephonically for further assessment, Sony said in a statement.

For the first time in the history of the show, the auditions comprising a general knowledge test and video submission will be conducted exclusively via SonyLIV and details of the process will be explained through a tutorial on the app. The last step of personal interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted remotely via video call.

“We are certainly excited to announce the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. And for the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally. This is a season of firsts and we are confident that it will redefine the power of knowledge," said Amit Raisinghani, head, business planning and communication, Sony Entertainment Television.

The suspension of all production indefinitely since mid-March, with no fresh content, amid the coronavirus lockdown has brought Indian television to a complete standstill. Industry experts say non-fiction or reality shows that usually involve auditions with large crowds and audience participation will be a big challenge.

First aired in the year 2000 on Star Plus, KBC is an adaptation of British show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. Though some previous years have seen viewership drop sharply, Sony managed to push into some urban markets in 2019.

“Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights, which may trigger an impactful narrative. This time however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film. KBC is an opportunity to realise one’s dreams. And dreams only become more significant with adversity and that was the trigger for this film," Tiwari said in a statement.

