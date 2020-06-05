Covid-19 impact: Tata Sky to cut channels, packs for 7 million subscribers

Almost 70% of five million subscribers who logged in to the Tata Sky website or the app in May wanted to either cancel subscriptions or reduce their monthly bills. According to a report, first published in The Economic Times, the company’s analytics team found that deactivation was mostly by subscribers with a monthly billing of less than ₹400. Tata Sky has identified 6-7 million of its 18 million subscribers who will benefit from the exercise and save ₹60-100 per month.