NEW DELHI: India’s biggest metros--Mumbai and Delhi--have reported the highest growth in television viewership in the country during the covid-19 induced lockdown. While average time spent on TV in Mumbai has grew by an hour and 42 minutes in the fifth week of the disruption compared to the pre-covid period, time spent watching TV in Delhi has risen by around an hour and 26 minutes.

In contrast, cities like Kolkata and Hyderabad, for instance, have only grown by 48 minutes and an hour respectively.

News consumption on TV has grown by 251% and 177% in Mumbai and Delhi respectively, that of movies movies by 107% and 78% and GECs (general entertainment channels) by 10% and 35%.

Mumbai has so far reported 3,096 cases of covid-19, and Delhi has reported 2,248.

Overall, TV viewership grew 40% in the fifth week of covid-19 disruption when compared to the pre-covid period, with individuals watching TV all seven days of the week rising from 32% to 48%. The 40% growth includes 46% and 29% rise in Hindi-speaking markets and the south respectively.

The findings are part of the fifth report by television viewership monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) and data measurement firm Nielsen on TV viewership and smartphone usage. BARC and Nielsen have looked at January as the pre-covid period and compared it with data in mid-April.

News as a genre continues to grow, having recorded 195% increase in week five of the lockdown, followed by movies at 67% and infotainment at 48%. GECs have also risen by 17% on the back of reruns likeRamayana and Mahabharat (Doordarshan), Siya Ke Ram and the recreated Mahabharata (Star Plus) and so on. In fact, mythological shows contribute 43% of total Hindi GEC viewership. Further, the 15-21 age group makes up for about 16% of total TV viewership.

Advertising FCT (free commercial time) grew 7% from last week, with 14% of all advertisers using the covid-19 theme. Interestingly, share of essentials in the advertising pie has risen from to 46% from 42% last week.

Time spent on smartphones, in India, seems to have stabilized now, with a 10% increase in week five versus the pre-covid period and only a marginal increase in data consumption per day per user from 1 GB to 1.2 GB. Chatting and voice features account for 18% of all smartphone usage followed by utility and phone features (16%), social networking (15%), and video streaming (14%).

However, as people work from home, there has been a 200% increase in the time spent on video conferencing and a 546% rise in the percentage of users for it. News apps and websites also continue to drive consumption, with 16% of smartphone users visiting any news platform more than 30 times a week. The other big growth this week has been time spent on over-the-top streaming apps, at 10% along with a 96% rise in users on these video-on-demand platforms.

As far as content on platforms goes, live TV dominates with a 71% increase in time spent per user per week, movies at 48%, and original series at 69%.

However, the time spent on audio streaming apps fell 32% in week five, presumably as people stay at home and are not commuting as much.