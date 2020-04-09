Radio has emerged as one of the most credible sources of information for millions of people who are unable to venture outside because of the lockdown, according to a recent survey.

As many as 82% of the population in metros is turning to radio, according to the survey conducted by market consulting firm AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad among the 18 years and above age group.

Radio has a credibility score of 6.27, second only to the internet, at 6.44, with television at 5.74, the survey found. The radio industry has witnessed a listenership of 51 million people, close to TV’s reach of 56 million and social media’s reach of 57 million.

Radio’s at-home listenership has jumped from 64% to 86%. The time people spend listening to radio has soared 23% to 2.36 hours daily during the lockdown, second only to TV.

“As the covid-19 pandemic takes over the world, the role of entertainment mediums becomes all the more crucial. Radio has the dual responsibility of not only entertaining listeners, but also ensuring that correct and genuine information reaches the citizens. At a time like this, the power and effectiveness of our medium increases manifold," said Harshad Jain, CEO of radio and entertainment at HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd.

“People are now tuning in to the radio sets more than ever for their daily entertainment needs and also to stay updated with credible information. With the entire country under lockdown, the listenership has shifted to in-home listening. The entire radio industry stands together in these tough times to win the fight against the virus," he said.

It is encouraging to note that radio is evolving as one of the most preferred and credible sources of infotainment, said Anurradha Prasad, president of the Association of Radio Operators for India.

“We are now almost catching up on TV in terms of audience. The rise of 23% in total time spent per person on radio is phenomenal," Prasad said.

HT Media Ltd, publisher of Mint, operates radio channels under the Fever 104 FM and Radio Nasha brands.