NEW DELHI: The array of video streaming platforms in India has found a big opportunity, catering to the young and old, as families stay home during the lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19.

Initially seen as niche services appealing primarily to urban, millennial crowds, these video streaming platforms have discovered a new audience in the 40-plus generation that is lapping up old classics, both films and television shows as other avenues of entertainment remain out of reach.

“We’ve definitely seen good spike in consumption of classics over the past three weeks across genres, be it comedy, action, or romance," said Hiren Gada, chief executive officer at Shemaroo Entertainment that not only offers movies for free on YouTube but has its own streaming service ShemarooMe available across platforms like Google Play Store, Apple Appstore, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Jio Cinema, Tata Sky and so on.

The 50-200% increase in consumption of classics and titles resonating most with families as a group include Mughal-E-Azam, Pakeezah, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, Padosan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dulhe Raja and TV shows like Ye Jo Hai Zindagi and Full Tension, Gada said.

Meanwhile, American streaming service Netflix continues to see classic sitcom FRIENDS, first aired in the early 1990s, trend in its top-10 list for India. Rival service Amazon Prime Video did not respond to Mint’s queries but has an exhaustive library of old hits such as Sholay, Anand, Golmaal, Chupke Chupke, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Andaz Apna Apna, among others.

“We see it as a bonding mechanism for families," Gada said. “Given that everyone is at home and looking to do things together, this is a way for youngsters to engage with their elders."

According to a joint report released by television monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen earlier this month, smartphone usage in India witnessed significant surge among a slightly older age group, the 35-44 category, which had seen an 18% rise in consumption within two weeks of covid-19 lockdown and disruption.

“The 40-plus audience segment has really grown of late with people even searching for and discovering content, thereby spending more time on the app," said Soumya Mukherjee, vice-president, revenue and strategy at Bengali-language streaming service Hoichoi that has seen its overall traffic go up by four or five times in the past few weeks and consumption of old classics surge three times. The hits include offerings from icons such as Tapan Sinha, Satyajit Ray, Uttam Kumar and Ritwik Ghatak.

“In some sense, these films or shows take people back to the time when they were made when the pace of life was much slower. While oldies may be happy to relive memories, youngsters too have heard enough about that time and are happy to join in with the family (since they have time on hand now)," said Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist practising in Pondicherry.

The streaming platforms are following close on the heels of television channels, many of which have captivated the nation with re-runs at the time of the lockdown and halted production. State-run Doordarshan is leading the race with its slew of nostalgic offerings from Ramayana and Mahabharat to Circus and Buniyaad. Other channels have joined the game too.

“Given the current circumstances where shoots have stalled and no new content is being churned out, old shows are serving the purpose of new content. Demographically the targeting is for two sets of viewers. First, the ones who have not seen it before, for whom, it’s like watching a new show or catching up on missed episodes. Secondly, viewers who have watched the show before and want to relive the charm as it evokes a sense of nostalgia. Both cut across socio-economic strata, age, gender and geography," said Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18, that has introduced re-runs of shows like Bigg Boss 13, Mahakali, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti.. Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Barrister Babu, Vidya, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Belan Wali Bahu.