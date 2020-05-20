Covid-19: Maharashtra plans to allow film and TV industry resume business

“The entertainment sector is not only entertaining but people follow them, learn from them, try to find the joys and sorrows they see in real life, hence the sector is important. The entertainment and recreation sector in Maharashtra is huge. There are big and small artists earning a living on this, besides technicians, backstage artists, workers also constitute a big class," said Thackeray, adding that those whose sets are currently standing in “Chitrapatnagari" (film city) would definitely be considered for rent concessions, folk art and spectacle artists.