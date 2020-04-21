NEW DELHI : A total of three billion views were registered across social media platforms on videos related to covid-19 in the first quarter of 2020 according to a joint report published by media agency Mindshare and video analytics firm Vidooly on Tuesday.

The report has studied the video platforms of YouTube, Facebook and Instagram aiming to highlight the new ways people are looking to entertain themselves as well as be socially connected with their friends and families.

Covid-19 related content has seen a surge of 98% in terms of views and 199% in terms of engagement. While informational content as well as trivia is specific to YouTube, awareness/prevention videos are thriving on Facebook. In order to garner better engagement, brands are indulging into thorough marketing through Facebook and Instagram. The government's efforts in spreading awareness have gained mileage over YouTube.

Facebook and Instagram was heavily leveraged by celebrities to appeal to masses to take precautions against the virus. Kartik Aaryan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama style IGTV video, for instance, gained massive popularity, gaining more than 11 million views on Instagram.

With around 380 active social media users in the country, there's a steep increase in the time spent by the average user to be over 4 hours per day as compared to previous 1.5 hours across social media platforms.

As a primary video sharing platform, YouTube has garnered over 300 billion views in Q1 of 2020 which is 13% more than Q4 2019 and 11% more than Q1 2019. The millennials remain the most active group on YouTube in India with 70% of viewership coming from the age group 18-34 years. Entertainment, music and news were the top three genres based on content consumption contributing to over 70% of views in Q1’20. Over 90% of the views on YouTube we're through mobile devices.

YouTube has seen a 20.5% surge in subscribers-base in a span of 45 days of lockdown.

Noting that content consumption patterns have dramatically changed, M A Parthasarathy, chief executive, Mindshare South Asia said, “The insights from the report helps us understand how different content is working on different platforms which would help brands to create customised and relevant content messaging to stay connected with consumers."

The findings stated that while the presence of influencers in videos around coronavirus did not significantly impact the average viewership, the average engagement was found to multiply by 4x. Some of the videos that did well on YouTube include “Coronavirus | Explained" by Dhruv Rathee and “Coronavirus - Everything You Need to Know (The Truth)" by FitTuber.

Subrat Kar, co-founder and chief executive of Vidooly said, "Food and recipes as well as health and fitness categories have witnessed surge in consumption. 'How to' videos have grown by 110% on social media platforms and 100% on Google search. These range from hoe to increase immunity or how to make a certain drink at home etc. Covid related is being created by content creators as well as actively consumed by viewers."

Genre-specific observations from the report indicate a 120% spike in the number of uploads in the ‘Education’ category post lockdown. While the ‘Music’ genre, majorly short-form content, has seen a 9% decline in consumption during the lockdown period, which also indicates the shift in the consumer behaviour towards long form content. An increase in time at a consumer’s disposal is cited as the reason for this shift. Certain genres that have seen a significant increase in viewership are Food & Recipe (52%), Gaming (23%), and Information (42%).

