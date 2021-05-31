Covid drives higher streaming consumption in small-town India

Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue at ALTBalaji, said easier access to the Internet and technology these days has made OTT one of the main sources of entertainment. 59% of ALT viewers are primarily Hindi speaking, and belong to smaller towns of the country. The platform has seen a 100% year-on-year growth in the Hindi hinterland. “We saw a spike in numbers coming from Hindi-speaking markets including Lucknow, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Guwahati, Raipur, Mohali, Jalandhar (during the lockdown)," Dixit added. As far as specific towns go, Ranchi has picked up tremendous pace in viewership with 192.01% growth in under a year on ALT, while Lucknow follows a close second with 189.84% growth over the same period.