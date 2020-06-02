Covid impact: Drive-in theatres may find takers

“With the future of traditional multiplexes uncertain, our prospects look bright and the trend (of drive-in theatres) could really take off post the pandemic," said Abhijit Shah, co-founder at Under the Stars that he started with two friends in November 2017, trying to capitalize on the pleasant Bengaluru weather. Most cities in India are either too warm or too cold for most of the year, Shah said and that doesn’t help the cause of open-air screenings. Bengaluru is an exception and the company collaborates with different properties such as cricket or football grounds mostly on the outskirts of the city and brings in food trucks to complement the experience.