Covid slows revenue growth for audio streaming sites

Besides, Sinha said that there’s a huge (content) lag from the film industry even though some music came from films and series releasing on OTT platforms like Ludo and Bandish Bandits. “But overall, the volume and interest have been low," he said, adding that the gap is being taken care of by non-film music with the service having seen growth in consumption of indie music in Tamil, Hindi and English as well as retro music across languages.