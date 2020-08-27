Covid tilts box office balance towards OTT

But, according to Uday Shankar, president, Walt Disney Co. APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India, movies are the birthright of nobody but the audiences. “The potential of the film industry and the viewership it has managed so far has been restricted because of India’s limited screen count and the release windows available which in turn, restrict our output and the appetite of audiences," Shankar said in an interview. “This (the release of films on digital platforms) is an opportunity to grow the market and for more films to be made and released. It is deeply strategic and the right thing for all."