Creative dictates the budget, says Netflix honcho

No. A big reason we are successful globally is that we have country offices. There are about 25 or 26 countries where we have local teams on the ground who come from that industry and creative community, speak the language and are (operational) in the time zone. They all have a budget and authority to greenlight projects. I think people get this a little wrong sometimes. We don’t want global or international shows. We want locally authentic stories from whichever country they come from, including India, and we have a global platform where people can discover those. If you look at Lupin, Money Heist or Squid Game—locally authentic stories told by people from that country, in their own background, have happened to connect with people who discovered them. Our team in Mumbai all come from the local creative community here, and they’re the ones to hear pitches and greenlight shows.