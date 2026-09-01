India’s micro creator base is growing, but payment delays remain a pain point

Lata Jha
4 min read1 Sep 2026, 12:16 PM IST
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Smaller creators often lack the talent managers, legal support and negotiating power available to larger influencers.(iStockphoto)
Summary
Independent creators in India face payment delays and inconsistent income despite high engagement. A 2025 report reveals that nano and micro creators represent over 80% of the non-metro creator base, highlighting the need for clearer payment processes and financial stability within the industry.

Small and independent creators, who make up a major chunk of India’s creator base, continue to struggle with payment delays and inconsistent work despite brands increasingly turning to them for regional outreach and festive campaigns.

According to a recent report by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and Hashfame, a brand-creator network platform, more than half of non-metro creators in 2025 were nano creators, defined as those with 1,000 to 10,000 followers. Another 28% were micro creators, with 10,000 to 100,000 followers. Together, they accounted for more than 80% of the non-metro creator base.

Industry experts say payment delays can be particularly challenging for regional-language, micro and nano creators who may not have established processes around contracts, invoicing and payment follow-ups. Delays are often caused by brand approvals, procurement cycles, invoicing, documentation or changes in campaign timelines rather than an intentional withholding of payment.

Also Read | YouTube’s new view rules could change how creators make money

For emerging creators, even a small delay can have a larger impact because they may depend heavily on individual collaborations. Income can also swing sharply from month to month as campaigns are irregular and tied to brand budgets and cycles.

Uneven earnings

“This happens more often in the creator ecosystem than people realise. From the outside, people see the campaigns and the content, but what they don’t always see is how unpredictable the actual flow of money can be,” said Shivani Gulhane, a beauty and lifestyle creator.

“A creator often completes the entire process-understanding the brief, planning, shooting, editing, revisions and delivering the content-before receiving the payment. Yet payments can sometimes take much longer than expected because of long payment cycles, internal approvals, invoice issues or multiple parties being involved between the brand and creator,” Gulhane said adding that for smaller creators, this can be particularly challenging.

“Unlike a regular job where you know when your salary is coming, creators don’t always have that certainty,” she pointed out.

Himadri Patel, a YouTuber, beauty and lifestyle creator and founder of women’s wear brand DRI by Himadri, agreed that late or delayed payments remain one of the biggest operational challenges, particularly for micro and nano-creators. Larger creators may have talent managers, legal support or stronger negotiating power, while smaller creators often manage follow-ups themselves. Payments can stretch well beyond the originally agreed timeline, she added.

Cash crunch

Many brands and agencies operate on 60- or 90-day payment cycles, while creators may have already paid editors, photographers, studios, travel and other production costs upfront. This can create significant cash-flow pressure.

Also Read | Creators turn to lawyers as legal risks rise in digital content

Smaller campaigns are also sometimes finalised over WhatsApp, email or DMs without detailed contracts covering payment timelines, deliverables and other commercial terms.

“A creator may earn 1–1.5 lakh in one month and then have very little paid work the next month. Campaigns can get postponed, budgets can change or approvals can take longer than expected. For example, a creator may have three campaigns lined up worth 30,000 each, but if two are pushed to the following month, their expected 90,000 income suddenly becomes 30,000. Their costs, however, such as editors, equipment, travel and production, continue,” said Sanya Bajaj, co-founder at Crack'd, an influencer marketing agency.

According to Aditya Aima, managing director, growth markets and co-MD, India and MENA, at brand enablement platform AnyMind Group, the unpredictability for smaller creators is not necessarily about talent or audience but structure.

Working alone, creators can see three brand deals in one month and none the next. They may also spend significant time chasing invoices, pitching brands and managing cross-border tax rules. For brands, meanwhile, working with smaller creators can involve managing many small payments rather than a single large transaction.

Fixing the gap

“On the brand side, there needs to be more standardization; clear payment timelines built into contracts upfront, and ideally moving toward shorter cycles or partial upfront payments for smaller creators who don’t have the buffer to wait,” said Pranav Panpalia, co-founder of Opraah, a creator agency.

Also Read | Tech giants turn to influencers to earn ‘good place to work’ tag on social media

Jag Chima, co-founder at IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management agency, added that the industry needs greater standardization around payment terms. Clear expectations around deliverables, approval timelines, cancellation clauses and payment schedules can reduce confusion.

As the ecosystem matures, creators should also diversify revenue rather than depend entirely on brand collaborations. Building IP, affiliate revenue, products or creator-led businesses can provide greater financial stability, he pointed out.

The biggest misconception in the creator economy is that visibility equals stability, said Pratish Mepani, founder and creative director, Starting Monday Design and Branding Co. Someone with hundreds of thousands of followers can still have inconsistent cash flow, while a smaller creator can build a healthier business through stronger partnerships, repeat clients or multiple revenue streams.

“The awkward truth is that many creators spend years building audiences and very little time building business skills. Creators today are effectively media companies. Some have employees, editors, managers, equipment costs and recurring expenses. You wouldn’t expect a television channel to operate without contracts. The creator economy shouldn’t either,” Mepani added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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