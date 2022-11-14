Creator marketplace Big Bang Social ties up with Zomaland

Creator marketplace Big Bang Social ties up with Zomaland1 min read . 12:45 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Creator marketplace Big Bang Social has tied up with Zomaland, the food and entertainment carnival by Zomato spread across seven cities. Big Bang Social has been brought on board as a creator experience partner to activate its network of creators, storytellers and pop-culture enthusiasts.
The collaboration will include over 300 creators capturing the culinary delights, carnival games, music and comedy performances at the festival through mini vlogs and other content. Attendees will also get a chance to interact with these creators at the festival.
“Creators are constantly looking for unique spaces to create content; and IP owners find a mutual benefit in their unique story-telling and digital distribution expertise. We’re delighted to be partnering with Zomaland by Zomato to enable this very idea. Creators are gaining a fantastic opportunity to showcase their stories at Zomaland in this amazing confluence of food, music and community," co-founder of Big Bang Social, Dhruv Chitgopekar said in a statement.
The organized activations and live events sector, which was one of the worst hit during the pandemic, has been gradually recovering since August 2021, and is expected to bounce back to 2019 levels this festive season on the back of both international and local events. Live entertainment is no longer restricted to metro cities with several shows being hosted in tier-II and -III cities, following tremendous growth in popularity for these formats during the pandemic through virtual events.
From a controlled environment for live events in the first phase post-lockdown, organizers are now looking at full capacity, and sponsorship is almost back to 2019 levels. There are new audiences that have come in post the pandemic thanks to livestreams or collective viewing of live concerts on home screens that has brought in acceptability.