The creator dilemma: Speaking up may cost followers, but silence has a price too

The recent students' protest in the national capital against alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam saw several content creators and influencers, many of whom resonate strongly with Gen Z audiences, take a public stand.
Industry experts say creators today occupy a very different position from a few years ago. Audiences no longer follow them only for content—they follow them because they feel connected to the individual behind it. That naturally creates an expectation that creators will have opinions on issues that matter.